A former McDonald’s restaurant, now owned by the City of Kelowna, will soon be demolished.
Crews will begin removing lead and asbestos from the long-shuttered building, at the high-profile location of Water Street and Harvey Avenue in downtown Kelowna, next week.
Knock-down of the building is slated for the end of October.
McDonald’s closed the restaurant in 2007, saying traffic changes in the area had negatively impacted business. The company then sued the City of Kelowna.
Earlier this year, the city bought the site for just over $2 million. The purchase also resolved the legal issue.
It’s not yet known what use the city will make of the property. The city also owns a property kitty-corner to the former restaurant.
“Coupled with last year’s acquisition of the former Husky station at 380 Harvey Ave, we’re excited by the opportunities this property represents as a key location in the city’s western gateway,” Graham Hood, the city’s strategic land development manager, said in a Thursday release.
City staff will present council with development options for the two sites in the coming months.
Retention and repurposing of the former restaurant building wasn’t viable since the building has fallen into disrepair, the city says. Invasive elm trees along an adjacent stretch of Mill Creek will also be removed.