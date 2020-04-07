Warm weather this week could help limit the chance of flooding in May, Okanagan water managers heard Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 19 C on Thursday, dip on the weekend, then return to the mid-teens next week.
At the end of March, the Valley's snowpack was 129 per cent of normal. An update on snowpacks is expected this week.
April is an unpredictable month for snowfall, with some years recording no snow at all and others seeing substantial accumulations at high elevations, members of the Okanagan Basin Water Board heard at their regular board meeting.
"If the weather becomes very warm, the snow pack begins melting and lowers the risk of flooding later in May," OBWB executive director Anna Warwick Sears says.
But cool weather now slows the melt, raises the prospect of more snow in the mountains, and sets the condition for a fast and sudden runoff in May, Sears says.
Given the deeper-than-usual March snowpack, provincial officials who control the drainage of Okanagan Lake have been expecting a heavy spring run-off and are drawing down the lake's level.
Currently, water is being released through the control point at Penticton at the rate of about 31 cubic metres per second, about half the dam's maximum outflow capacity.
Evidence of the lake's declining elevation is visible all along the shoreline, where the receding waters have exposed rocks and vegetation covered as recently as a few days ago.
In 2017, the lake rose to a record elevation of 343.2 metres above sea level, almost a metre above the so-called 'full pool' elevation, creating flooding problems along many shoreline areas.
Provincial water managers were criticized by some for not drawing sufficiently drawing down the lake's level before the spring run-off but an investigation later found normal procedures were followed.