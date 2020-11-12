Exposures of COVID-19 were reported at six Kelowna-area schools on Wednesday.
Single cases of either a staff member or student were reported late Wednesday at Okanagan Mission Secondary, KLO Middle School and Casorso Elementary.
"The exposures do not appear to be related to transmission within their respective schools. All individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams," says a news release from Central Okanagan Public Schools.
Earlier in the day, exposures were reported at Dr. Knox Middle School, Kelowna Secondary School and Heritage Christian School.
Central Okanagan Public Schools says students should continue to attend the schools unless they have been specifically contacted by Interior Health because of concerns about a possible direct exposure.
No information is being given as to whether those who've been infected by COVID-19 are students or staff. However, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said recently that about two-thirds of school-related cases are of teachers or support staff, and one-third are students.
-----
Passengers on a recent Kelowna-bound flight may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says a person on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Nov. 3 tested positive for the disease.
Those passengers seated in rows one through seven, in particular, may have been exposed. But everyone who was on the flight should self-monitor for symptoms for the next 14 days, the BC CDC says.