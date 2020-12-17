Fifty people are testing positive every day for COVID-19 in the greater Kelowna area.
Transmission of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan accelerated last week compared to the week before.
A total of 349 new cases were confirmed in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland between Dec. 6 and 12.
That was up from the 314 new cases reported the week previously, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.
New case counts for other areas of the Okanagan: 54 in the South Okanagan; 36 in Vernon; 34 in Penticton; and seven in Summerland.
For much of the pandemic's duration this year, the province would not release community-specific information on positive cases of COVID-19.
Since numbers were relatively small, the province said, it might be possible to identify who had the disease in any given community.
Now, however, with cases province-wide at more than 44,000, the province says there is no risk of individuals being identified with the release of more detailed information on local infection rates. Weekly infection numbers are provided every Wednesday.
Transmission rates in the Central Okanagan are now at the highest level on the scale used by the BC CDC to track the spread of infections. In the greater Kelowna area, 50 people everyday are testing positive for the disease, the BC CDC says.