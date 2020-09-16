Plans for one of Peachland's biggest development projects in years will be considered at a public hearing Thursday.
A five-storey project, with 36 homes and 3,000 square feet of commercial premises, is proposed for 13th Street between Lake Avenue and San Clemente Avenue, just a block from Okanagan Lake.
The mixed-use 'Lakeview' development would cover nearly an acre of land that's currently zoned only for single-family homes.
Town council has already approved first and second readings of the necessary zoning change, but Thursday's meeting is the chance for interested members of the community to offer their opinions of the project.
The proposal has been years in the making, with an initial public meeting hosted by the developer occurring in May 2017.
Development proposals in Peachland's central area, between Okanagan Lake and Highway 97, can be contentious affairs.
Peachland's official community plan calls for higher residential and commercial density in the neighbourhood, to create greater economic and social vibrancy, but many townsfolk want to preserve the area's predominantly single-family home nature.
Owing to the pandemic, members of the public cannot attend the 6. p.m. council meeting where the matter will be discussed.
They can, however, gather in the large gymnasium in the town's recreation building, watch proceedings on large screens, and indicate their desire to speak via video link to councillors.
Proceedings can also be viewed on the town website, but those watching online cannot address council.