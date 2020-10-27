COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the Interior Health region — and more possible exposures are being reported at local schools.
Interior Health reported on Tuesday 24 new cases of the coronavirus in the region overnight.
Rising IH daily pandemic numbers appear to be a recent trend. On Friday, IH reported 18 new cases with 12 on Thursday. The Friday before that, the number was three with two the day before that.
Single-digit increases were standard for much of the summer and early fall, but double-digit rises have recently become the norm.
St. Joseph Elementary is the third school in the city to be on the watch list for COVID-19. An exposure has been reported at the independent school Oct. 21-22.
IH says additional exposure dates have been reported for Kelowna Secondary School. People may have been exposed to COVID on Oct. 19-21 with a second case has now been reported on Oct. 21.
Meanwhile, 15 cases are now linked to the outbreak at Ecole de l’Anse-au-sable with 175 people being directed to self-isolate for 14 days. IH has 717 cases since the start of the pandemic, 92 are active and one person is in hospital.