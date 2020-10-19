A 114-year-old Rutland farmhouse, which was to have featured in a major redevelopment of the property, has been heavily damaged by fire.
Retention of the facade of the Sproul House, at the corner of Highway 33 and Sadler Road, was planned as part of a five-storey, 72-unit mixed-use project.
The two-storey home, built in 1906 but in poor condition in recent years, caught fire about 9 p.m.
Despite the efforts of 21 firefighters using a variety of equipment, flames spread quickly through the 114-year-old home.
"The building sustained major fire damage to the exterior and the roof area," Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain Kelly Stephens said in a release issued late Sunday.
"The cause of the fire is suspicious and will be investigated in the morning," Stephens said.
The Sproul farmhouse is one of the few Rutland properties on the City of Kelowna's list of heritage properties. Designation on the list, however, is more a matter of pueblo interest as it in most cases does not prevent a building's demolition or substantial renovation.
Samuel and Bob Sproul were Americans who came to the Okanagan in 1893 on a covered wagon train. They brought part of an orchard from Australian John Matthew Rutland, for whom the community is named.
Last year, at the suggestion of city officials, a developer presented plans for the facade of the farmhouse to be retained in a major rebuild of the property.
The project also required council to grant a 2.5 metre height variance and a nine-stall parking variance.