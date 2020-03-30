Ninety-four people in the region served by Interior Health have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 77 on Saturday.
Six people are being treated for the disease in IH hospitals, the same number as on the weekend.
Province-wide there are now 970 British Columbians with COVID-19, up from 884 on Saturday. A total of 106 people are being treated for the disease in hospitals across the province.
Over the weekend, two more people died of COVID-19, bringing the total province-wide to 19.
In her daily update on patient numbers, chief public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 48 per cent of the people who'd tested positive for the disease have now recovered.
But she reiterated past comments that the next week or so will be critical in determining whether patient numbers increase dramatically or continue on a relatively moderate upward trend.
"This is our watershed, these coming weeks," Henry said. "We are not through the storm yet. We have not yet reached our peak."
Some people are interpreting the rule against gatherings of 50 or more people in ways that do not help guard against the spread of COVID-19, Henry said.
"It doesn't mean you can have 49 people at a house party," she said.
Any size gathering, inside or outdoors, poses a risk to people, Henry said.
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the province had received a shipment of one million surgical masks, intended to alleviate the shortage being reported at care facilities around the province.
Through early discharge of patients and cancellation of many surgical procedures, there are now 4,233 vacant acute care beds across B.C. in case there is a surge of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, Dix said.