The preferred option to improve a notorious Lake Country intersection will be released in the fall, Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says.
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick recently raised the subject of the intersection of Highway 97 and Glenmore Road-Beaver Lake Road in the legislature
"We have been studying it for a couple of years. It is underway. We're looking at medium- and long-term solutions in the study. That will be out in the fall," Trevena said in response to Letnick's question.
Beyond the study itself, Letnick asked if the government had set aside any money in the ministry's three-year capital plan for intersection improvements.
"We're not doing a study just for the fun of it," Trevena responded. "We are doing it because it is, obviously, serious work."
When the study is done, Trevena said, the government will evaluate the priority of the intersection improvements, compared to other transportation needs in the region and across the province.
"We are going to weigh up how it matches other needs, other priorities in the region," she said. "The budget continues to evolve. Our next budget will be in the spring of 2021."
The area around the intersection has above-average collision severity rates because of its traffic volumes, steep approaches, and numerous private driveways and property accesses, the ministry said in study work already completed.
"Our assessment has shown the Glenmore/Beaver Lake Road intersection can no longer be improved to accommodate future traffic projections," read part of a ministry document release to the public earlier this year.
Three options were presented at the time, all of which would require significant purchases by the ministry of private land, as well as the construction of new roads and overpasses.
The ministry invited public comment on the options, and said a preferred solution would be released later in 2020.
To a greater or lesser extent, the three options would impact Main Street, land owned by the Okanagan Indian Band, farmland, and existing residential neighbourhoods.