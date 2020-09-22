British Columbians should think beyond the pandemic and consider the implications of climate change when casting a ballot next month, a Kelowna leader of the Green Party says.
The Oct. 24 provincial election is a chance for people to cast a vote in favour of measures necessary to prevent the economic and social upheavals associated with climate change, Dr. Tom Warshawski says.
“COVID-19 will pale in comparison to what we face in the next five to 10 years and beyond if climate change isn’t addressed,” Warshawski, a medical doctor and president of the three Kelowna-area Green Party riding associations, said Tuesday.
“In the Okanagan alone, we face significant disruptions to our tourism, agriculture, and forestry sectors because of climate change,” he said.
The Greens, who placed third in all three Kelowna-area ridings in the 2017 provincial election with about 15 per cent of the vote, will announce their local candidates in the coming days.
Warshawski said he was disappointed but not surprised that NDP Premier John Horgan called a snap election a year ahead of schedule, noting recent weeks had seen a flurry of government funding announcements and statements from some veteran NDP politicians they would not run again.
“There was no reason to call this election,” Warshawski said. “Government was working quite well. This is just political machinations on the NDP’s part.”
Asked if he thought the government was endangering the health of British Columbians by calling an election when COVID-19 cases are rising, Warshawski noted campaigns typically involve many public gatherings and the act of voting will require people who forego mail-in balloting to enter indoor polling stations.
“There will be more interactions between people in confined spaces. And the evidence clearly shows that the closer we get to each other, the greater the risk,” Warshawski said.
Warshawski gives the NDP government generally good marks for its handling of the pandemic, saying the response is being led by experts like provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry rather than politicians.
The Greens support that approach, he said, but during the campaign will also be offering British Columbians a broad array of policies to deal with climate change, which the party sees as the most important issue for the future.
Warshawski doesn’t think the Greens will win the election. “Best case scenario, we end up holding the balance of power again,” he said.
Although the Greens essentially propped up the NDP for the last three years, and despite Warshawski saying that, historically, the Green and NDP environmental policies are more closely aligned to one another than with the Liberals, he said that doesn’t necessarily mean the Greens will again support the NDP after the Oct. 24 election.
“We’ll have to see through the campaign whether the NDP or the Liberals’ policies most closely resemble our own, and which one we’re most comfortable supporting,” he said. “Stay tuned.”