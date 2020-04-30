Agricultural issues are too important to be left in abeyance during the pandemic, Lake Country town councillors will hear next week.
While most town council and committee meetings have been suspended, municipal staff recommend proceedings of the one dealing with farming matters should continue.
But no town staff or equipment can be deployed to assist in such meetings because of rules surrounding attempts to contain the coronavirus, municipal managers say.
"No staffing or Information Technology resources, including hardware or support, are available for commencement of the agricultural advisory committee's duties," reads part of a report to council from town manager Alberto De Feo.
"So committee members will be responsible for providing their own devices and support to attend meetings electronically," De Feo says.
Town managers say virtual meetings of the agricultural advisory committee, whose mandate includes commenting on such things as proposals to bring properties out of the Agricultural Land Reserve, should continue because the body provides important and valuable advice to councillors.
Unlike many other municipalities, Lake Country does not webcast its town council meetings. So there is no municipal platform upon which virtual meetings of the council, or any town committee, can be hosted.
Municipal proceedings in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Peachland are shown live online, with a digital archive of past meetings accessible on the community's official website. The Central Okanagan regional district provides an audio recording of meetings after they are concluded.
On March 17, Lake Country town councillors formally cancelled all their regularly-scheduled meetings, and public hearings, until further notice. But so-called 'special meetings', like the one to be held next Tuesday, are being held when there are issues that are deemed to be urgent.
Another item on Tuesday's agenda is the setting of the 2020 Lake Country tax rate.