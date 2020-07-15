The collection of property taxes in Lake Country is lagging far behind last year's pace, town officials say.
Only 28 per cent of the anticipated $17 million in taxes have been paid so far, with many property owners taking advantage of a deferment option.
"In a normal year, the district would collect approximately 90 per cent of taxation revenue by the July 2 due date," reads part of a report to council from town finance director Tanya Garost.
Lake Country's current tax collection rate is considerably below that of other Central Okanagan municipalities. The rate is about 80 per cent in Kelowna and West Kelowna, and it's 72 per cent in Peachland.
Nevertheless, Lake Country remains "in a strong financial position", town administrator Alberto De Feo writes in the same report, to be considered by council next Tuesday.
As with other municipalities, Lake Country has extended the tax payment deadline because of widespread financial duress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised due date in Lake Country is Sept. 30.
In addition to the delayed receipt of taxes, Lake Country has lost significant revenue because of the months-long closure of many civic facilities.
Cancelled bookings of the arena and curling club, for example, amount to $115,000 in lost revenue. Lost theatre revenues are estimated at $48,000 with the cancellation of more than 40 rental engagements, and the temporary elimination of bus fares will result in $57,000 less for municipal coffers.
The waiver of interest charges and penalties on a variety of payments is estimated to cost the town $52,000.
The pandemic triggered additional town expenses of more than $63,000, for things like masks and hand sanitizers ($10,000), and the purchase of new laptops for staff to work from home as well as other information technology expenses ($63,600).
None of Lake Country's 88 full-time municipal staff were laid off to reduce town expenses.
But there was a hiring freeze, with some vacant positions not immediately filled, said to have resulted in a savings of $150,000. Other COVID-19 related savings total about $140,000.
The difference between the revenue losses (not including the current taxation shortfall) plus the additional expenses and the operational savings amounts to $91,000.
It will be covered by the General Fund surplus balance, which stands at $3.1 million.
However, if collection of taxes ultimately falls far below the $17 million target, council will have to consider other measures. These include dipping into municipal reserves, cutting services, or increasing the 2021 tax rate.
Council will get another financial update on changes due to COVID-19 before year's end.