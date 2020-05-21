Vehicles will be barred from Bernard Avenue between the Sails and Bertram Avenue from June 29 through Labour Day, Mayor Colin Basran announced Thursday.
The hope is that many more people will be drawn downtown by the novelty of the street's vehicle ban, with shoppers ambling from side to side to spend money in shops and restaurants trying to recover from financial losses incurred because of the pandemic.
"This is something that i'm really excited about, as are my council colleagues," Basran said during an online press conference.
"It's something I've wanted to see us try for a number of years, and I think that this is the perfect opportunity for us to start a trial like this," Basran said.
The street was chosen because of its high number of businesses, and because the city has experience closing it to vehicles on occasion for special events.
Members of the Downtown Kelowna Association support the unprecedented lengthy shutdown of Bernard Avenue to traffic, Basran said.
As of Thursday, the list of re-opened facilities includes basketball courts and volleyball courts at City Park.
But playgrounds will likely remain closed for several weeks and there is no current timetable for the re-opening of major indoor facilities like the Parkinson recreation centre.
The doors at City Hall will re-open to the general public on Monday.
However, Basran urged people not to make "non-essential visits" to City Hall and do their municipal business whe