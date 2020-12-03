A French Immersion program should not be provided at Lake Country's new middle school when it opens next fall, trustees say.
It makes more sense to continue directing Lake Country's French Immersion students to Dr. Knox Middle School in the Glenmore area of Kelowna, members of the board's planning and facilities committee say.
By a 2-1 vote on Wednesday, members agreed with staff recommendation to offer Lake Country's middle school students a shuttle bus to Dr. Knox. Staff say there isn't likely to be enough demand for French Immersion at the new H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country, when it opens in September 2021.
The decision might be controversial among some supporters of French Immersion in Lake Country, most of whom indicated through a recent public consultation process they would like to see the program offered at H.S. Grenda.
"The committee voted not to have French Immersion at the new school, but the final decision will be made by the full board at next Wednesday's meeting," board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday.
On another matter concerning French Immersion, the committee endorsed staff's plan to create a new program at Okanagan Mission Secondary School. That will help alleviate some of the overcrowding issues developing at Kelowna Secondary School, the region's largest with nearly 1,900 students.
The committee deferred action on a proposal to create a French Immersion program in 2022 at Mount Boucherie Secondary in West Kelowna. Currently, Westsiders in French Immersion have to travel to KSS if they want to continue the program in high school.
"We want to hear from Westside parents what they think about this," Baxter said, adding a consultation process will begin early next year.
A top priority for the district is getting provincial funding for a new Westside high school. One option under consideration is leasing land from Westbank First Nation, next to the Johnson-Bentley swimming pool.
"It's certainly a well-positioned site," Baxter said. "But I understand the band has to hear from their members first if that's something they support. And the Ministry of Education would have to approve, because the district would be leasing land on a long-term basis rather than buying it, which isn't something we've done before."
A spokesperson for the WFN indicated in an email to The Daily Courier that more information about the proposed lease would be forthcoming in the near future.