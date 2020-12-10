A French Immersion program will be offered at Lake Country's new middle school.
Trustees with Central Okanagan Public Schools on Wednesday authorized the addition of French Immersion at H.S. Grenda at the Grade 6 and 7 level next fall, with the addition of Grade 8 in 2022.
A school board committee had earlier recommended the district not introduce the French immersion courses at H.S. Grenda, citing the cost of doing so as well as the difficulty of recruiting the necessary teachers.
Trustees this week also authorized the start of a French Immersion program at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, starting next fall. The measure is a way of freeing up space at Kelowna Secondary School, which is currently at capacity.
To also address the KSS space crunch, the addresses of all students wanting to enrol at the school next fall will be reviewed.
As a result, some students currently enrolled at KLO Middle School and Dr. Knox Middle School may be directed away from KSS to other high schools.