A driver fleeing from police got away after ramming his car into a power pole and causing a power outage, Wednesday night.
Police say a Mountie attempted to stop the grey Mercedes-Benz on Falkirk Road about 7:30 p.m. The car took off at a high speed and police did not pursue.
The suspect vehicle collided with a power pole on the Rutland street, creating a power outage in the area. The force of the collision also damaged a parked vehicle, and some residential property. The driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.
Police conducted an extensive search of the area with a police dog, but didn’t find their suspect.
RCMP seized the vehicle.
RCMP is appealing to anyone who may have dash camera footage or video surveillance footage before, during or after the crash.
Witnesses are asked to call RCMP at 250-250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.