An abandoned McDonald's in downtown Kelowna has been bought by the city for 25 per cent below its assessed value.
The fast food outlet at the south-west corner of Harvey Avenue and Water Street was shuttered in late 2007 when a new road network, developed prior to the opening of the W.R. Bennett bridge, seriously impacted its business operations.
McDonald's launched a legal action against the city.
In 2011, the site was put up for sale, with an asking price of just under $2 million. It did not sell.
In 2014, the property was named by readers of The Daily Courier as one of Kelowna's Top 10 Eyesores.
"Although the building has been boarded up and had most of its identifying markings removed, it is still vaguely recognizable as a place where Mickey D once entertained cheese-loving youngsters," the paper reported at the time.
Last year, the city bought the lot kitty-corner to the McDonald's site, 380 Harvey Ave. It once had a Husky gas station, but it has been vacant for many years.
Now the city owns the two properties, it plans to come up with a development proposal for the area. In a release issued Tuesday, municipal officials describe the site as a "key location in the city's western gateway".
"A plan for lot consolidation and future redevelopment options that leverage the site's prominence at the entrance to both Kelowna and the downtown core will be brought forward for council's consideration in the coming months," Graham Hood, the city's strategic land development manager, said in a release.
To buy the three-quarters of an acre McDonald's site, and settle the outstanding legal claim, the city paid the restaurant chain $2.05 million.
The current assessment for the property is $2.57 million. Of the total, the long-closed building is said to be worth only $60,000.