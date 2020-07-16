A Kelowna businessman who moonlighted as a drug trafficker, selling fentanyl and carfentanil over the dark web, should be jailed for 16 years, federal prosecutors say.
James Nelson, 37, was motivated simply by greed and he didn't care that the highly toxic drugs might kill his customers, a judge heard Thursday.
"He had no regard for the individuals he was potentially causing harm to," federal Crown counsel Baljinder Girn said of Nelson's industrious online drug-selling activities between 2016 and his arrest in 2017.
Police found 109 grams of carfentanil at Nelson's home in the Black Mountain neighbourhood, which he shared with his partner and their young son. It was one of the largest such seizures at the time, Girn said.
"Mr. Nelson was not a small-time trafficker. He did not run a dial-a-dope operation. He ran a very sophisticated operation," Girn said, suggesting the scale of the operation heightened his moral culpability and merited the long prison term.
Court heard Nelson, who had moved to Kelowna to be closer to his parents, ran a clothing company called Duke and Duchess Apparel on Pandosy Street when he began selling illegal drugs over the dark web. Users need a special browser to access that part of the Internet, where many illegal transactions occur.
"He seemed to be living a good life," Girn said. "There's no explanation why he embarked on this activity."
At the time of his arrest, police said Nelson was engaged in "one of the most sophisticated" fentanyl and carfentanil trafficking operations uncovered in Canada. The investigation also involved the Calgary Police Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Defending, R. Cairns said Nelson was addicted to opiods. Nelson had no previous criminal record and he regrets selling the drugs, Cairns said.
"The accused accepts that fentanyl and carfentanil are extremely toxic substances," Cairns said.
But he disputed the Crown's contention that the nature and size of the drug trafficking operation, in which Nelson mailed the drugs to customers around the world through Canada Post, warranted a 16-year jail term.
By advertising and selling drugs online to anonymous buyers he never met, using the nickname FatTuesday_13, Nelson removed the sizable potential for violence that usually surrounds face-to-face drug transactions, Cairns said.
And while he claimed the operation was not as sophisticated as the Crown suggested, Cairns said its retailing nature was not particularly unusual and did not make Nelson more culpable for his crimes.
"It's hardly surprising that drug traffickers would have a method of business that is similar to that used by legitimate businesses," Cairns said.
Nelson, who is not in custody, has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges. The judge will deliver the sentence at a later date.