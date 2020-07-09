By Daily Courier Staff
A former Vernon Mountie has been docked 20 days' pay and 10 days' vacation for making a lewd comment to a colleague and squeezing his genitals.
Const. Valerie Little was also deemed ineligible for promotion for two years, and was ordered to work under close supervision for one year.
"I find that serious conduct measures are required to not only serve as a deterrent to Constable Little, but also as a warning to other members to ensure that this inappropriate behaviour is not repeated," Josee Thibault of the RCMP conduct board wrote in a decision.
Little's dismissal from the RCMP was not warranted by her actions, however, Thibault said. There were several mitigating factors, Thibault said, including glowing reports from supervisors about Little's work habits, professionalism and lack of any other disciplinary action.
The events described in the report occurred more than a decade ago, in late 2009 or early 2010.
They were the subject of a recent code of conduct hearing because the complainant, a male RCMP officer identified only as A.F., came forward only in 2018 after hearing there was a chance he and Little could once again be working at the same detachment in Nanaimo.
While Vernon RCMP officers were watching a sexual assault suspect being interviewed, Little leaned over to A.F., placed her right hand on his thigh, and quietly whispered to him, "I like to take it from behind".
In the second instance, Little approached A.F. in a hallway as officers were preparing for a broomball game, squeezed his penis, and said, "I see you're not wearing a cup."
Little denied the allegations. But Thibault said some of Little's comments made during the code of conduct hearing "did not have a clear ring of truth" to them.
By contrast, Thibault said, A.F. was a persuasive witness. "He was very direct in his answers and he did not try to embellish or perfect them over time. He exhibited sincerity and candour. In the end, his evidence was more logical and plausible than that of Constable Little."
A.F. said that, immediately after the incidents, he felt there was nothing he could do about the episodes. He did, however, confide in a friend, a retired female RCMP officer.
That person, identified as Ms. K.S. "did not take his complaint as a male victim of sexual assault seriously as she 'chuckled' when informed,'" Thibault wrote in the conduct board decision.