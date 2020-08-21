An improper search by police led to the acquittal on several weapons charges of a prolific offender.
Brodie Curtis Young faced five charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while prohibited, stemming from a vehicle search in 2018 where police found a gun and ammunition.
Young was found not guilty on all charges after the seized items and the incriminating statements he’d made to officers were all determined to be inadmissible as evidence after a voir dire hearing in June.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gary Weatherill found there were serious breaches to Young’s Charter rights.
“The public should be allowed to go about their business without being randomly and arbitrarily detained under the guise of a traffic stop to check for sobriety, insurance and licensing,” wrote Weatherill in his judgment released this week.
“In my view, what occurred was egregious and deliberate and, if allowed, could lead to serious erosion of public confidence in the justice system. There is a need for the court to disassociate itself from such behaviour.”
Young has a substantial criminal history in Prince George and Kelowna, including recent charges of assault with a weapon and fleeing from police.
The Nov. 4, 2018, incident started when veteran RCMP Const. Doug Marshinew decided to randomly pull over an older model Hyundai Santa Fe as its drove through Lake Country just after 1 a.m.
The driver pulled over right away.
The vehicle happened to belong to prolific offender Anthony Roberts, who was known by the Lake Country RCMP to be “an unsavoury character with a lengthy criminal history including a conviction for robbery and wearing a mask,” said Weatherill.
Marshinew’s prior dealings with Roberts included suspecting him of fleeing from a traffic stop a few months prior. The pursuit eventually had to be called off.
The officer testified that despite knowing that Roberts drove a Hyundai matching the vehicle that had passed him in the opposite direction, his decision to stop it had nothing to do with suspecting it was Roberts behind the wheel.
Another experienced officer, Const. Hutt, arrived for backup. Hutt also knew about Roberts’ “infamy” and wondered why he was out at 1:15 a.m. “He knew he had to be extra vigilant when dealing with him,” said the judge.
Roberts was polite and accommodating to officers. There was no evidence of impairment, and no concerns with licensing.
Still, Marshinew directed Roberts to exit the vehicle.
“He did so, he testified, because both Mr. Roberts and the accused appeared to be nervous and fidgety and he wanted to separate them,” said Weatherill.
Roberts complied.
At that point, Marshinew said he caught a quick glimpse of Young leaning forward and quickly stuffing something into his jacket. Suspecting it was a gun, he demanded Young show his hands, and he showed his empty hands before dropping them out of sight.
Marshinew said this had prompted him to run around to the passenger door, open it, forcefully extricate Young, spin him around, and pin him against the Hyundai with his hands on its roof.
As he did so, an ammo magazine fell out.
“It’s only .22 bullets,” uttered Young.
Inside the vehicle, police found a Ruger .22 calibre semi-automatic, a “banana” clip and clear plastic clip, both almost fully loaded with .22 calibre ammunition.
Young said: “It’s only a .22. I found it.”
Hutt, who had been cuffing Roberts at the time, had a different perspective, saying Young got out of the vehicle of his own accord, rather than being forcefully removed.
Marshinew arrested Young, then handed him to Hutt who handcuffed him and took him away to his undercover vehicle. Once there, Hutt re‑arrested Young and provided him with both a Charter warning and a police warning.
Young asked to speak to a lawyer. However, rather than immediately accommodate the request, he was taken to the Kelowna detachment.
Weatherill said he has particular concerns about the reliability of Marshinew’s evidence.
“Of greatest concern is Const. Marshinew’s evidence about the reason for the traffic stop,” he said. “He testified that he did not know the Hyundai belonged to Mr. Roberts before he decided to initiate the traffic stop. I have concluded that he decided to stop the Hyundai either knowing or highly suspecting it was Mr. Roberts he was stopping.”
The judge also questioned whether Roberts was “aggressive and demanding” or that he was “fidgeting and his hands were shaking.”
There is no such description of Roberts in Marshinew’s notes or in the report to Crown counsel that he prepared.
Weatherill ruled that Young’s Charter rights of freedom from being arbitrarily detained, to be informed about the reason for his detention, and to retain a lawyer without delay were all compromised.
“While the police are charged with law enforcement, which can be risky and dangerous, their powers are not without limits and must withstand the scrutiny of the Charter,” said the judge.
Random traffic stops are limited to their intended purposes. A traffic stop initiated for no valid purpose is flawed and a breach of the Charter, said the judge.
“While there is no debate that a case involving possession of prohibited weapons is serious and the police goal of curbing gun violence is important, this is a case where the officers overstepped.”