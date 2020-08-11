A massive swath of historically significant land in Vernon is for sale.
The O’Keefe Range Lands are listed by Colliers International for $28.8 million. The historic O’Keefe Ranch site is not included.
“This incredibly rare offering consists of 2,310 acres of land located within the city limits of Vernon and only 10 minutes from the city's downtown core,” says real estate firm’s brochure.
The unique property covers 20 separate land titles, ranging in size from 1.15 to 164 acres. A small portion is in the Agricultural Land Reserve.
The land is primarily designated as long range, large holdings within the City of Vernon’s Official Community Plan.
“However, about 315 acres of the offering are designated within the proposed East Bella Vista neighbourhood which will provide of a mix of residential and neighbourhood commercial uses,” said Colliers.
It’s one of the largest offerings of land adjacent to an urban area in B.C. Founded in 1867, the O’Keefe Ranch was once a thriving ranch community with a post office, grist mill, blacksmith shop and church.
“The subject lands represented summer grazing lands or range lands, for cattle from back in the Ranch’s early history,” said Colliers.