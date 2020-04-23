One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Kelowna seniors complex, provincial officials announced Thursday.
An employee at Hawthorn Park-Orchard Manor buildings on KLO Road has tested positive for the disease, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
It's the first case of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility in the Okanagan.
"There's a single case at the moment and outbreak protocols have been implemented at that facility," Henry said during the daily update on the spread of COVID-19 around B.C.
A total of 347 residents and staff at long-term care facilities around B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority of the outbreaks have been in the Vancouver area.
Across B.C., 29 new cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 1,824.
As well as the new case at the Kelowna seniors residence, there were two other confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region served by Interior Health, bringing the total to 156.
Hawthorn Park and Orchard Manor are privately-owned businesses, owned by Verve Senior Living, with a variety of accommodations for seniors, including supportive living, assisted living and complex care.
As of Thursday, there was no mention on the Hawthorn Park website of the single case of COVID-19 at the retirement complex. But John Carnella, president of Verve, posted a message on April 7 saying significant precautions to try to prevent the spread of the disease had been undertaken.
"Our residents have been asked to shelter in place and both our employees and our residents are now subject to twice daily temperature checks and symptom screening," Carnella wrote. "So far, the protocols are working. We are keeping people safe and doing our best to create some level of normalcy in what is clearly an unprecedented situation."
Outbreaks of COVID-19 have been declared over at 10 long-term care facilities around B.C., with no reports of new cases for the preceding two weeks.
Four more people have died of the disease, for a total of 94 around B.C. Most of those who've died have been residents of care homes.
There has been one death, that of a man in his late 60s, in the Interior Health region.
So far, Henry said, B.C. has not experienced the kind of explosive growth in COVID-19 infections seen in many other parts of the world.
"We have been fortunate in many ways in British Columbia in that we have not had a dramatic increase, that accelerated upswing that we saw in many other places," Henry said. "And much of that is due to the way British Columbians have responded together, to keep their distance, and to do the things we need to try and do to manage this in our community."
A total of 103 British Columbians are currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, down from a peak of 149 in early April. Ten people are being treated for the disease at hospitals in Interior Health.
While hospitalizations are down and the pace of new COVID-19 have decelerated, Health Minister Adrian Dix urged continued vigilance in the form of physical distancing and cautioned that a too-soon opening of the economy could yet cause the disease to spread rapidly.
"Easing up on our efforts too soon makes it too easy for COVID-19," Dix said. "Too easy for it to spread, too easy for it to claim more of our seniors and elders, and too easy for it to undo all of the sacrifice we've made together.
"We need to renew B.C. without re-booting the virus," Dix said. "A relative flattening of the curve is a recognition of what everybody watching us today, and what everybody in B.C. has done, but we have to keep going."