Social settings are the primary means by which COVID-19 is currently spreading in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
A total of 267 new infections, including nine in the Interior Health region, were confirmed between Friday and Monday.
"We know that important ceremonies and events, like weddings, birthdays, funerals, and parties have been driving this (increase in numbers) in the last few weeks," Henry said during the daily pandemic update.
"What this means is that, through the choices we make, we can control the course of the pandemic as we're moving into the fall. Whether the curve goes up further, stays the same, or goes down, relies on us," she said.
"The best thing we can do, all of us, is to take a step back from our social interactions right now. I'm asking you to travel less, to see fewer people, to stay within your household and your 'safe six' and connect with the other important people in your life virtually," Henry said.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, 8,908 British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes 531 people in the region served by Interior Health, up from 522 on Friday.
The vast majority of people have recovered, but there have been 233 deaths, and there are 1,302 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.
With most new infections related to social gatherings, where people may not be observing physical distancing, Henry said workplaces, schools, and shopping centres are safe places provided the appropriate safety measures are being followed.
"We need for our community health and wellness to continue to have our businesses going, to have people going back to work, and to have our schools open," Henry said.
"We've shown that by using our layers of protection, whether that's plexiglass barriers, whether that's reducing the numbers of people in a grocery store line, whether it's having those barriers in place in restaurants, can keep customers, colleagues, and our community safe," she said.