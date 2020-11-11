While many other Legions cancelled their Remembrance Day services, the Westbank Legion 288 forged ahead with a shortened Remembrance Day event outdoors in the legion’s parking lot.
The service was by invitation only to control the number of attendees. While not open to the public, the service was broadcast by Shaw Cable.
The Westbank Legion used its mobile cenotaph, which other years has been taken to the large Remembrance Day gathering in West Kelowna’s Royal LePage Place.
“We just felt that it was necessary as one of the few that could actually do the service to do it, “said Anne Fox, president of the Westbank Legion.
Although there was snow on the ground, the weather was sunny for the outdoor service.
“Absolutely no matter what, I was making sure this service went today,” said Fox. “We have to remember them.”
The sound of the Last Post trumpeted through the crisp fall air, along with the roll of honour.
A few veterans came to the service, masked and distanced from one another, some under blankets to keep warm.
Despite COVID-19, veteran Herb Boehmer came to the service with his wife, Dorothy.
“It’s a commemoration of the end of the first and second world war,” said Boehmer. “It’s an important day for all of us Canadians to honour our war dead and our allies who died in the support of this great venture.”
Boehmer served in the Canada army in the combat arms, Lower Strathcona horse, the Middle East, in NATO forces in Germany and all over Canada.
A few passersby stopped to observe, staying six feet away from one another, some wiping a tear from their eye following the two minute silence.
Although only a select few wreaths were laid by dignitaries at the event, most of the businesses and organizations that usually contributed wreaths did so again this year. Those wreaths were laid before the service.
Fox said most local businesses took poppy boxes this year. Those that didn’t were closed or seeing little business.
“Again, our community and our members are stepping up to help us survive,” said Fox.
Due to provincial health rules, people were not allowed into the Legion because it was closed.