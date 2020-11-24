The number of students taking courses at Okanagan College this fall is down 11 per cent from 2019.
Total enrolment is 7,300 students, equal to the number who took classes at the college three years ago.
A decline in student numbers is most pronounced at the Salmon Arm campus, where enrolment is down by 32%.
Penticton’s head count is down 13%, Vernon is down 7%, and Kelowna’s student numbers are down 12%.
Foreign student enrolment is down 20%, at 1,326 students compared to 1,661 last fall.
While that constitutes a sizable decrease, the decline is said to be not as pronounced as was originally expected because of COVID-19, and is less of a drop than seen at some other post-secondary institutions.
Foreign students taking courses through Okanagan College will pay an estimated $18 million in tuition this year, down from the $22 million that had been expected pre-pandemic.
“In fall 2020, student head count decreased at all four physical home campuses compared to 2019,” reads part of a staff report presented Tuesday to the Okanagan College board of governors.
The enrolment numbers are still shown for each college campus even though, as a practical matter, most students are learning remotely from home in programs such as Arts, Business, Science, and Office Administration.
Some programs, such as health and technology, continue to provide at least some on-campus instruction.