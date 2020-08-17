A B.C. Supreme Court judge has dismissed a “nonsense” application to intervene in the disposal of some of the exhibits seized during the RCMP investigation into serial killer Robert William Pickton.
Norman Vincent Traversy and Zsuzsanna Holland filed the request, which was dismissed primarily due to a lack of merit.
Justice James Williams said Holland and Traversy styled themselves as private prosecutors, claiming “crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression have been committed by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.”
They sought to preserve any evidence related to the Pickton investigation for prosecutions they intended to initiate – or have already initiated.
“For the most part, the affidavits are confusing, oblique, rambling and essentially mischievous,” said the judge.
“In short, the material upon which this application purports to be founded is largely nonsense and quite at odds with any standard of evidentiary acceptability.”
Both the RCMP and Pickton opposed the application.
In December 2007, Pickton was convicted of the second-degree murders of six women and is currently serving a life sentence.
Police are currently storing “a massive number of exhibits,” somewhere between 100,000 - 200,000 related to the investigation. They are consuming substantial space and accounting for a significant ongoing cost. Still, police are seeking to dispose only of items seized at a site near Ruskin, B.C, about 200 items. They say they’ve held off on disposing any exhibits until the inquiries have ended.
Police said every reasonable effort will be made to deal with the exhibits in an appropriate and culturally responsible way.
The judge noted there are no further substantive prosecutions arising from the events.
There have been two commissions of inquiry; both have been completed. There are also two civil lawsuits arising from Pickton’s murders. One of those, brought on behalf of a number of persons, is active and ongoing. The other, initiated by two individuals, is apparently dormant.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in June 2019 he accepted the finding that Canada’s treatment of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls amounts to genocide. However, debate erupted at the time over the definition of the term after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls repeatedly used it in its final report.