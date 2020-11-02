Alcohol could be allowed at Kelowna-area schools under certain circumstances, but cannabis use would remain banned under proposed changes to district policy.
Trustees on Wednesday will consider a revision to board regulations covering the public use of school facilities, such as the rental of gyms by both non-profit groups and private organizations.
“As school buildings and property are purchased from taxes paid by the public, the community use of such facilities should be encouraged,” the policy states.
The current policy specifically bars the use of alcohol, cannabis, cigarettes or vaping by anyone associated with a group that’s renting a school facility.
But the proposed revision drops the word “alcohol” from that section.
And a new section is proposed stating that while “alcohol is not permitted within district facilities or on district property during school hours or at any time in the presence of students,” the serving and consumption of booze may be permitted after students have gone home.
“Special permission may be requested to serve alcohol outside of school hours,” proposed wording states.
Groups wanting to rent school facilities and serve alcohol at their event would need to provide a security deposit of $1,000, show that at least one person in their group has a ‘Serving it Right’ certificate, and ensure the affair complies with other provincial regulations.
The principal of any school must be consulted before any rental is approved, but a decision on whether to permit the serving of alcohol will be up to secretary-treasurer Ryan Stierman.
While the proposed policy would relax the prohibition of alcohol use, those hoping to smoke pot during rentals of school facilities are going to be disappointed.
The revised policy includes this new phrasing: “The consumption of cannabis will not be considered at any time on district property or in district facilities.”
After consideration by trustees, the proposed changes will be circulated to teachers and parents for their thoughts.