Hospitalizations in B.C. due to COVID-19 are rising but they’re still less than half the peak level seen in early April.
Twenty-two British Columbians are now being treated for the disease in hospital. That compares with 49 who were in hospital before the numbers began trending downward almost five months ago.
Fifty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday. None of them were in the region served by Interior Health.
There are now 925 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Since the pandemic began, 5,242 people have been infected and 4,114 have fully recovered.
No new deaths were announced Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 203, the majority of whom have been elderly people.
“We know that COVID-19 is going to be with us for many months to come. As a result, unlike other viruses that have a vaccine, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow, and quickly contain new outbreaks as they occur,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
“Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be,” they said.