Boating should be better regulated on Kalamalka Lake to minimize the impact of propellers kicking up potentially harmful sediment into water intake pipes, a new study suggests.
Once they're launched, boats should be kept at least 60 metres from shore in water that's less than six metres deep, study authors propose.
Turbulence created by the wash from propellers can disturb and then disperse sediment layers that may contain hydrocarbons, metals, pathogens, and pesticides, consultant Heather Larratt writes in a report commissioned by local governments in the Central and North Okanagan.
"We conclude that powerboats should operated in deep water, and transit slowly to water deeper than six metres," Larratt writes in the study, which will be considered Tuesday by Lake Country town council.
Additionally, Larratt suggests that paddle-powered craft, such as kayaks and paddleboats, should only be allowed to operate in water less than six metres deep, as a way to reduce collisions between these vessels and powerboats.
Even if the proposed restrictions on powerboat usage in shallow shoreline areas were to be eventually imposed, the vast majority of Kalamalka Lake would be open for the vessels to operate at normal speeds, Larratt says.
"There are lots of places to play," she writes in the report.
A water intake for the Greater Vernon Water system is at the north end of Kalmalalka Lake, about 300 metres from shore. That's said to be in a location and depth where there is between a low and insignificant risk of disturbed sediment entering the intake pipe.
At the south end of Kalamalka Lake, an intake for the Lake Country municipal water system exists in the same general risk range, Larratt says.
Closer to shore at both the north and south ends of the lake, she says, there is an extreme risk of potentially-harmful sediment being kicked up from the lake bottom by a powerboat's propwash.
In the north arm of Kalamalka Lake, Larratt suggests powerboats be restricted to a corridor in the middle of the lake. Once launching their vessels from shore, boaters would be guided to this corridor by moorage buoys.
The research involved the taking of samples from the lake bottom, underwater photography, and aerial photography that shows the sizeable areas of sediment that can be kicked up in shallow areas from a passing boat.
Any future campaign to restrict boat operations should include a measure of humour on signs to persuade people of the need to respect the rules, Larratt says, suggesting a tagline such as 'Make Great Waves'.