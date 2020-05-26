Restaurants in Peachland should be able to super-size their patios for free this summer, the town's COVID-19 recovery task force suggests.
To help businesses offset losses caused by the two-month shutdown order and given the new 50 per cent capacity limit, task force members suggest the town waive the normal patio licensing fee.
As well, they suggest the patio size limit of 350 square feet be removed.
Normally, four establishments set up patios on Beach Avenue in the late spring and summer. Waiving the licensing fee would cost the town $2,800.
Municipal staff support the fee waiver and larger patios, but council was to decide the matter at a Tuesday night meeting.
Also up for discussion is an idea to set out seven old wood tables and 50 old wood chairs for public use in Heritage Park, for the convenience of people buying take-out food from local restaurants.
Staff also support this idea, but caution that the chairs are old and scuffed and there could be public complaints about how battered they look. Conversely, the chairs and tables might be stolen and not be available for future events, like beer gardens, staff note.
One task force idea not supported by town staff is to have musicians perform regularly in Heritage Park.
The concept would likely be too popular, and result in crowds in excess of 50 people that create a situation of "unmanaged risk", municipal staff say.
To help businesses offset losses caused by the two-month shutdown order and given the new 50 per cent capacity limit, task force members suggest the town waive the normal patio licensing fee.
As well, they suggest the patio size limit of 350 square feet be removed.
Normally, four establishments set up patios on Beach Avenue in the late spring and summer. Waiving the licensing fee would cost the town $2,800.
Municipal staff support the fee waiver and larger patios, but council was to decide the matter at a Tuesday night meeting.
Also up for discussion is an idea to set out seven old wood tables and 50 old wood chairs for public use in Heritage Park, for the convenience of people buying take-out food from local restaurants.
Staff also support this idea, but caution that the chairs are old and scuffed and there could be public complaints about how battered they look. Conversely, the chairs and tables might be stolen and not be available for future events, like beer gardens, staff note.
One task force idea not supported by town staff is to have musicians perform regularly in Heritage Park.
The concept would likely be too popular, and result in crowds in excess of 50 people that create a situation of "unmanaged risk", municipal staff say.