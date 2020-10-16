The top B.C. wine this year is the 2019 Riesling made by Upper Bench Estate Winery in Penticton.
It received the B.C. Lieutenant Governor's coveted Wine of the Year award, presented by the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society. The wine sells for $21.74, according to Upper Bench's website.
A total of 740 wines were tasted by 14 judges. A record 107 medals were awarded. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the awards ceremony was held online.
“The wine industry thrives on creativity, curiosity and craftsmanship. It also requires courage and tenacity in the face of many challenges and uncertainties," B.C. Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin said in a release.
"This year had an added layer of complexity due to Covid-19, but the incredible showing of the 2020 Wine Awards indicates BC wine will continue stronger than ever in the time ahead," Austin said.