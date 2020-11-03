Pacific

Plans to quadruple the number of people living in Kelowna's Capri-Landmark district, from 3,000 to more than 12,000, would be aided by new residential projects like this one proposed for Pacific Avenue.

 City of Kelowna

More new homes could be coming to Kelowna's evolving Capri-Landmark district.

 

Plans for a five-storey, 28-suite condominium building at 1220-1230 Pacific Ave. are now being reviewed by city planners.

 

"The project (would) allow pedestrians and cyclists easy access to all the shopping and recreational opportunities in the Capri-Landmark urban centre," architect Aaron Whalen writes in the developer's application to the city.

 

"(We) feel that the combination of a modern design aesthetic with pedestrian-friendly landscape features and contemporary building materials will provide a very functional and highly desirable residential neighbourhood project," Whalen says.

 

It's the kind of project city planners had in mind when they devised a 20-year, $91 million plan for the Capri-Landmark district that envisages a quadrupling of the area's population.

 

A city council-authorized zoning change from two-dwelling housing to urban centre commercial will be necessary before the project now under review can go ahead.

 

A development variance permit - which is essentially a relaxation of certain building requirements - will also be required, although planning documents now posted on the city's website do not specify what these are anticipated to be.

 

Last year, the city adopted a $91 million infrastructure development plan for the Capri-Landmark district. It calls for new amenities such as additional parks and sidewalks, a public plaza, and a controversial realignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road.

 

Overall, the 20-year scheme is intended to transform the Capri-Landmark area, which has several modern office towers but also many older service-commercial properties, into a higher-density neighbourhood with a mix of housing, shopping, and employment centres.

 

"We know this is a long-range plan," Coun. Gail Given said when the new Capri-Landmark plan was adopted in April 2019. "It's not about everything changing in the next year or two."

 

By 2040, the number of people living in the Capri-Landmark area is forecast to quadruple, from less than 3,000 today to about 12,000.

 

Through various charges and fees, developers are expected to cover about half the cost of the $91 million infrastructure improvement plan, with Kelowna taxpayers covering the rest.