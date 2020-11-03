More new homes could be coming to Kelowna's evolving Capri-Landmark district.
Plans for a five-storey, 28-suite condominium building at 1220-1230 Pacific Ave. are now being reviewed by city planners.
"The project (would) allow pedestrians and cyclists easy access to all the shopping and recreational opportunities in the Capri-Landmark urban centre," architect Aaron Whalen writes in the developer's application to the city.
"(We) feel that the combination of a modern design aesthetic with pedestrian-friendly landscape features and contemporary building materials will provide a very functional and highly desirable residential neighbourhood project," Whalen says.
It's the kind of project city planners had in mind when they devised a 20-year, $91 million plan for the Capri-Landmark district that envisages a quadrupling of the area's population.
A city council-authorized zoning change from two-dwelling housing to urban centre commercial will be necessary before the project now under review can go ahead.
A development variance permit - which is essentially a relaxation of certain building requirements - will also be required, although planning documents now posted on the city's website do not specify what these are anticipated to be.
Last year, the city adopted a $91 million infrastructure development plan for the Capri-Landmark district. It calls for new amenities such as additional parks and sidewalks, a public plaza, and a controversial realignment of Sutherland Road so it connects directly from Burtch Road to Spall Road.
Overall, the 20-year scheme is intended to transform the Capri-Landmark area, which has several modern office towers but also many older service-commercial properties, into a higher-density neighbourhood with a mix of housing, shopping, and employment centres.
"We know this is a long-range plan," Coun. Gail Given said when the new Capri-Landmark plan was adopted in April 2019. "It's not about everything changing in the next year or two."
By 2040, the number of people living in the Capri-Landmark area is forecast to quadruple, from less than 3,000 today to about 12,000.
Through various charges and fees, developers are expected to cover about half the cost of the $91 million infrastructure improvement plan, with Kelowna taxpayers covering the rest.