After the darkest day comes a lot of light in the run-up to Christmas in Kelowna, Environment Canada promises.
Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday with full sun on Wednesday and Christmas Eve. But with highs of only minus 3 C, the snow that fell Monday should remain to provide a White Christmas.
Accumulations of up to 10 cm were expected across most of greater Kelowna after rain turned to snow around mid-morning. The snow made driving challenging in some areas, police said, and a power outage left much of Rutland and Black Mountain without electricity for several hours.
The driver of a grey pick-up lost control and the truck stuck a power pole along Glenmore Road near Slater Drive. The driver was not injured but Glenmore Road was closed for a time.
FortisBC estimated full power would be restored to thousands of customers by mid-afternoon.
No flight delays were reported at the Kelowna airport, with YLW staff tweeting happily 'Snow time is go time!'
The winter solstice - the day with the shortest time between sunrise and sunset - was on Monday in the northern hemisphere. If the sun had been visible, it would have transited across the sky for eight hours, five minutes, and 29 seconds.
Days get longer again beginning on Tuesday, with six seconds more daylight. By New Yea's Day, with almost six minutes more sunshine. By June 21, the longest day of the year, Kelowna will get more than 16 hours of daylight.