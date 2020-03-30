World of Wheels 6

People admire a 1955 Buick owned by Pierre Paris of Surrey at the World of Wheels car show in Peachland in 2017. This year’s show has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 File

The World of Wheels car show will not roll through Peachland this year. 

Organizers on Monday cancelled the popular, long-running event due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
"We've dodged floods, fires, heavy rainstorms and one year when the Vancouver Canucks had a playoff game at noon, but there's no dodging COVID-19," organizer Pam Cunningham said. 
The car show, which draws between 5,000 and 10,000 people depending on the weather, is held annually on the May long weekend. 
"No matter what happens in the next six weeks, I can't see the situation being okay for thousands of people to be walking together on Beach Avenue," said Cunningham, who works as a nurse. 
No thought was given to postponing the event until later in the year. 
"We've decided just to cancel it for this year and come back bigger and better in 2021," said Cunningham, adding with a laugh: "If they switch the Olympics, we can switch the World of Wheels."
 
Ends