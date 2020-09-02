Three people are in custody after fleeing from police and crashing their stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
About 1:20 p.m., a Vernon RCMP officer patrolling downtown noticed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. As the officer pulled up to the vehicle, he recognized it as a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle headed out of the parking lot as the unmarked police car approached. Rather than pursue the vehicle, the officer notified his co-workers.
“As our officer was on the radio updating the other units, he heard a noise that sounded like a collision.” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn. “Our officer saw the stolen vehicle had circled the block and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked roadside on 34th Street.”
The occupants started fleeing before police arrived.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested quickly and a 43-year-old man was caught about a block away.
A police dog was called in to help nab a second man, age 41, in a nearby residential area.
All three people are from the Vernon area and are known to police. They remain in custody as police continue to investigate.
There were no reports of injuries.