The image of Hindu god Lord Ganesha, the four-armed man with an elephant head, should not be used to adorn one’s crotch and butt, according to the Universal Society of Hinduism.
The Reno, Nevada-based society is demanding Kelowna-based Set 4 Lyfe Apparel remove unisex Sacred Ganesha Drop Pants and Sacred Ganesha Joggers from online and music festival sales and issue an apology.
“Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agendas is not OK as it hurts devotees,” said society statesman Rajan Zed.
“Lord Ganesha is highly revered in Hinduism and is meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs, buttocks, thighs, groin, genitals and pelvis.”
Lord Ganesha is the Hindu deity of wisdom and a remover of obstacles who is often called upon for advice and before Hindus start any major undertaking.
Lord Ganesha’s image is often ripped off because he’s so distinctive and iconic with his male body, elephant face and four arms.
The Daily Courier reached out to Set 4 Lyfe Apparel founder Mattaio for comment but received no reply.
Mattaio — yes, he goes by one name — is profiled on the Set 4 Lyfe Apparel website as a Kelowna-based drummer, music producer and fashion designer.
Set 4 Lyfe specializes in “trend-setting all-over print clothing” that’s sold at music festivals and online, according to the website.
The Sacred Ganesha Drop Pants ($70) and Sacred Ganesha Joggers ($65) are featured on the website in the sacred-geometry section.
Other clothing in that section includes Dreamstate Shorts, Esoteric Hoodie and Khepera T-shirt.
Other sections include items such as Orgasm Donor Shorts featuring Japanese animation-style naked women, High Time Booty Shorts featuring a marijuana-leaf graphic and Sheener Premium T-shirt with the image of actor Charlie Sheen in a crazed state, wielding a joint.
Rajan Zed and his society are used to demanding the withdrawal of Hindu imagery for commercial gain and getting apologies.
Last month, the society went after Papa John’s Pizza for its Papadia Yoga TV commercial, which it said trivialized Hinduism by using symbols from the religion to flog the pizza chain’s new papadia pizza-sandwich calzone.
In addition, three of the four styles of papadias are beef-laced, a further insult to Hindus, who don’t eat beef because cows are sacred in their religion.
In response to the society’s demands, Papa John’s pulled the TV commercial and apologized for being insensitive.
Hinduism is the world’s oldest religion, dating back to 2000 BC, and is the globe’s third largest (behind Christianity and Islam), with about 900 million followers.
Hinduism is the dominant religion in India and Nepal, but is also practised around the world.
It is based on two doctrines: samsara (the continuous cycle of life, death and reincarnation) and karma (the universal law of cause and effect).
“Hinduism has a rich philosophy and it should not be taken frivolously,” said Rajan Zed.
“Symbols of any faith, large or small, should not be mishandled.”