Peachland's war dead are already commemorated on stone and on fabric.
Now, they'll be honoured on crosses as well.
Council in the town with Canada's highest per capita of losses during the First World War has agreed to a Field of Crosses project, similar to one that was launched two years ago in Kelowna
For a week leading up to Remembrance Day, the names of townsmen who died in the First and Second World Wars will be affixed to white plastic crosses placed around the Cenotaph.
"This is a fantastic idea, to put up crosses recognizing our fallen community members," Mayor Cindy Fortin said at a Tuesday meeting.
Fourteen men from Peachland were killed in the First World War, from 1914-1918.
For a town of less than 500 people at the time, it was a staggering toll, and it is said Peachland's losses on a per capita were higher than any other city or town in Canada.
"A lot of the single men living here at the time were from England, working in logging, mining, or the fruit industry," town historian Richard Smith said in a 2017 interview. "When the war started, they would have dropped everything they were doing and answered the call to duty."
After the war ended, Canada's governor-general, the Duke of Devonshire, paid a visit specifically to honour the town's sacrifice.
Another seven Peachland men died in the Second World War, from 1939-1945.
The names of Peachland's war dead are inscribed on a cairn along the shore of Okanagan Lake. Several years ago, the town also began hanging banners with the names of the dead along Beach Avenue in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day.
The latest remembrance initiative, similar to one that sees 242 white plastic crosses placed in Kelowna's City Park before Nov. 11, is being undertaken by the Peachland Legion and the Peachland Rotary Club.
At the council meeting, Fortin wondered what steps the town would take to guard against the possible theft of the memorial crosses. Recreation staffer Cheryl Wiebe said she didn't believe that would be a problem.