Summer operations, featuring an extensive network of mountain biking trails, will begin at SilverStar Resort on July 9.
The Comet chairlift will be operating for mountain bikers, and the Gondola will be open for sightseeing every weekend.
Resort officials say reduced hours will be in effect, and new protocols will be in place due to COVID-19, on the advice of Interior Health and WorksafeBC.
"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our staff, guests, and community," sales and marketing director Ian Jenkins said in a release.
Summer operations would normally be underway by now at SilverStar, but time was taken to devise ways in which the resort could open safely, Jenkins said.
As it happens, there was also a lot of snow this past winter, and it's taken some extra time for it all to melt and for mountain biking trails to be prepared.
"The trail crew are proudly trimming the winter fat off the park," bike park manager Mark Knight said.
For details on summer hours and new protocols, see silverstar.com
For its part, Big White has a tentative launch date for its summer and biking programs of June 26.
