Trout languishing in a popular fishing pond for children should rise again despite the water level dropping.
The stocked pond near the end of Hall Road in East Kelowna has lost its water source, and anglers are concerned the Go Fish program will evaporate forever. The regional district has suspended dumping a new batch of trout this year as the water quality deteriorates.
“It’s murky and low,” said Clint, who spent hours fishing with his four-year-old son Sunday and declined to give his last name. “(The pond) should have cleaned itself by this time of year.”
For more than a decade, anglers and their families have cast, hooked and released thousands of fish from this bucolic basin, the only children’s fishery in Kelowna. Until March, it was sustained by excess water from the South East Kelowna Irrigation District system that gushed from a fountain. Now that city water has replaced the SEKID supply, the fountain is dry because the city adds chlorine, a chemical that would kill the trout and potentially harm the ecosystem of Mission Creek Park.
Authorities with the regional district have debated how to provide a new source of non-chlorinated water. Besides the pond’s recreational value, it helps sustain western painted turtles — an at-risk species protected by provincial law.
The most cost-effective solution is to drill a well nearby and pump groundwater into the pond, said Wayne Darlington, RDCO’s manager of park planning and capital projects.
“We’re leaning toward putting a well in to replenish the pond and keep the water flow,” he said. “We hope to have water restored to the pond this summer.”
One challenge is the Covid-19 crisis, which requires people to stand two metres apart. It forced the regional district to scrap this year’s learn-to-fish programs at the Hall Road pond and Shannon Lake (although the lake was stocked with trout last week). The crisis also makes constructing the well and installing a power source tricky, said Darlington. Still, he’s pushing forward.
“Given there’s a threatened species and value for children, I think there’s enough confidence to say this is the right thing to do.”
An engineer is monitoring the water depth and investigating the potential impact on wells nearby, including one used by a nursing home. There’s now less demand from an aquifer that supplied groundwater from a community well to hundreds of other residents before SEKID closed it last month. Once installed, the pump will keep restoring the fishing pond by switching on automatically as the water drops to a certain level, Darlington said.
A clay liner at the pond’s bottom helps retain the water but evaporation and slow seepage will eventually dry out the pond without a new source. A chain of lower ponds are also losing water. It’s unclear whether the new water source will benefit them because they’re not directly connected to the fishing pond and the flow could be too weak.
That troubles Linda Gronsdahl, a Hall Road resident who walks her dog twice a day through Mission Creek Park.
“Two (other) ponds are dry,” she said. “I’m concerned about the loss of habitat for birds, frogs and turtles.”
The ponds, both in the park and on private property, comprise one of the richest wetlands in the Okanagan. As property owners fill them in and dry summers become more prevalent, the species that depend on wetland habitats are under increasing strain. The valley has lost a significant number of wetlands over the years and the Hall Road area harbours one of the few that remain, said Todd Cashin, RDCO’s community services director.
“It’s probably one of the most bio-diverse areas in Kelowna because of all kinds of plants, animals and ecosystems . . . Anything we can do to support the longterm viability of those ponds, we should look at it.”
The regional district should have the budget to pay for a new well and plans to put it out to tender, Darlington said. He wouldn’t disclose the cost but said signs announcing “we hope to have a solution by summertime” will soon be posted.