There have been 283 cases of COVID-19 in greater Kelowna since the start of the pandemic, new figures released today by the BC Centre for Disease Control indicate.
That means the infection rate in the Central Okanagan, with a population of more than 200,000 people, is under two-tenths of one percent.
Still, greater Kelowna accounts for the vast majority of cases in the Okanagan (79 percent), significantly higher than its share of the Valley’s population (53 percent).
In the Vernon area, there have been 11 cases of COVID-19; in Penticton, the number is 11, as is in the Oliver-Osoyoos area; in Summerland, there have been four cases.
No cases have been reported in the Kettle Valley area, one of six health service delivery areas in the province without any reports of COVID-19.
Unlike other jurisdictions, B.C. only releases COVID-19 infection numbers on a town, city, or main population centre basis once a month. Updated numbers, accurate to Sept. 30, have now been posted on the BC CDC website.
As was the case to the end of August, the highest COVID-19 infection rates by far in B.C. are in the Lower Mainland.
There have been 2,407 cases in the City of Vancouver, 1,814 cases in the City of Surrey, and 507 cases in the City of Burnaby.
If greater Kelowna had the same infection rate as Vancouver, there would be 713 cases of COVID-19 here, more than double the actual number.
The BC CDC does not give case numbers specifically for Kelowna. The Central Okanagan figure includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland.