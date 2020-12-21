Eight people in Kelowna died of an illicit drug overdose in November, newly-released data shows.
The year-to-date tally of such deaths in Kelowna now stands at 53, the B.C. Coroners Service says. There were 33 illicit drug overdose deaths in Kelowna through all of 2019.
Kelowna accounts for just under half the 121 overdose deaths from illicit drugs recorded so far this year in the Okanagan.
Province-wide, the death toll in November from illicit drug overdoses was 153, almost double the number recorded in November 2019.
Just over half the overdose deaths this year have occurred inside private residences, with 28% in shelters and supportive housing sites, and 15% in other locations such as parks, sidewalks, and cars.
The NDP government says overdose deaths had been trending downward before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been accompanied by a sharp rise in the lethality of street drugs.
"I am committed to building on our unrelenting response to the overdose crisis, finding new ways to separate people from the poisoned drug supply, building more treatment and recovery beds, and moving forward on decriminalization to reduce stigma," Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, said in a release.
But the Liberal opposition says the rising death toll shows the government's strategies aren't working.
"As records continue to be set throughout all of B.C.'s health authorities after more than three years in government, it's never been more important to ensure the necessary steps are being taken by government for a comprehensive mental health and addictions system in B.C.," said Liberal Addictions and Mental Health critic Trevor Hallford.