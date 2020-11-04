Acting West Kelowna Mayor Jayson Zilkie and Anne Fox, president of the Westbank Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288, officially kicked off the 2020 Poppy Campaign last week.
The official pinning presentation was not possible this year due to COVID-19 provincial health guidelines, but city staff and the Legion were able to coordinate a socially distanced launch event in council chambers during the regular meeting on Oct. 27.
Donations made during the National Poppy Campaign go directly into the Legion’s Poppy Trust Fund. Money raised locally is used locally to help with a range of supports and services for veterans and their families.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced changes to poppy sales this year.
Westbank Legion volunteers are at only four locations — Walmart, Superstore, Home Depot and Save-On Foods — and no young people from the air cadets, navy league, girl guides or scouts are helping with the campaign.
Fox is concerned the Westbank Legion won’t raise the same amount of money as in normal years. The Westbank Legion typically raises between $40,000 and $45,000 between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10.
A drop in the amount of money raised during the poppy campaign would mean the Westbank Legion’s bursaries could be in jeopardy next year because they’ll have to save some of that money for veterans in need.
With COVID-19 concerns and precautions limiting volunteers and more people following guidance to stay home, London Drugs has launched a new campaign to help the Royal Canadian Legion with donations to its annual campaign.
While poppy boxes have returned to London Drugs locations, the retailer has also teamed up with Carlton Cards for the Be Kind campaign, which will see a portion of sales from all Carlton or Papyrus Greeting Cards between Nov. 1 and 11 going directly to the Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Trust Fund.
The Be Kind campaign invites Canadians to send handwritten cards to friends, families and neighbours to show appreciation and brighten their day.
On the Westside, London Drugs is located at
2151 Louie Dr. in the Westbank Hub North strip mall.