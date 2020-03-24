A drive-thru coronavirus testing site has opened in Kelowna, but people can access the service only by appointment.
Testing at the clinic, operated outside the urgent and primary care centre at the Capri Centre Mall, will be offered from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
However, only people who have been referred by their family physician or a nurse on the 811 COVID-19 telephone information line can get tested.
“It is important that people do not call or attend the screening clinic unless referred by a primary care provider or an 811 nurse. This will assist in managing volumes and ensuring care is available to those who need it,” the Interior Health website states.
Similar drive-thru testing sites have been opened in Vernon, 4-8 p.m. daily at the urgent and primary care centre at 3306A 32nd Ave., and in Penticton, 4:45-8:45 p.m. at the health unit, 440 Carmi Ave.
Seven others have opened in the region served by Interior Health and more are planned.
People who feel they are experiencing symptoms such as a new fever, dry cough and breathing difficulties should call 811 to be assessed by a nurse. They may then be referred to one of the drive-thru clinics for testing.
Beyond those with symptoms of concern, current guidelines from the B.C. Centres for Disease Control limit testing to people who are hospitalized or likely to be hospitalized, health-care workers, residents of long-term facilities and part of an investigation of a cluster or an outbreak.
People who are experiencing an emergency and require immediate medical attention should call 911 or go their nearest hospital emergency department, Interior Health says.