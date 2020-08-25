The former city manager in West Kelowna earned $171,000 for a half-year’s work in 2019.
Jim Zaffino, who left the municipality’s employment in late June after his contract was not renewed by city council, had total remuneration of $170,655 and expenses of $7,100 in 2019.
His successor, Paul Gipps, earned $105,000 between the time he started in early July and year’s end.
A total of 98 City of West Kelowna employees earned more than $75,000 last year, the provincially-set threshold at which point their names and salaries must be disclosed to the public.
In 2018, 89 West Kelowna city employees made more than $75,000.
This year’s list of top-income earners includes 34 managers, 33 firefighters, and 31 unionized staff.
Currently, the city has 259 full-time employees. Documents presented to council last month showed the city had filled more than 35 new or vacant positions since January despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in layoffs at many other municipalities.
Neither Zaffino or Gipps was the highest paid city employee last year.
That was planning manager Nancy Henderson, who made $197,000, up 25 per cent from her remuneration in 2018.
Henderson left the city in August 2019, and now works as a local government adviser for Urban Systems, a Kelowna-based development company.
The next five highest-paid City of West Kelowna management employees, with their 2018 salaries in brackets, in 2019 were:
Tracey Batten, deputy city administrator, $188,000 ($171,000)
Allen Fillion, engineering director, $173,000 ($158,000)
Jason Brolund, fire chief, $157,000 ($169,000)
Mattias Koch, IT manager, $150,000 ($125,000)
Patty Tracy, HR manager, $143,000 ($137,000)
Robert Hillis, engineering manager, $142,000 ($113,000)
Although Brolund is fire chief, six of his men make more money than he does.