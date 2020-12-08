Kelowna residents are the second-most generous Canadians in terms of per-capita donations to an online fundraiser.
The five most generous communities in the country, according to GoFundMe, are Victoria, Kelowna, Kingston, Saskatoon, and Calgary.
The website, launched in Canada in 2010, helps organizers of a wide variety of causes raise money. In the past 10 years, more than $500 million has been raised in total, GoFundMe says in its annual report.
One appeal that particularly resonated with Kelowna residents this year was launched on behalf of the family of Kashif Sheikh, a Chilliwack man who drowned on Father's Day this year while on holiday with his family.
One of Sheik's four children was struggling in a swimming area near a waterfall on Mill Creek east of Kelowna. He jumped into the water and was able to push her safely to shore, but was not able to get out himself. He was 46.
As of Monday, the appeal for Sheik's family had raised $129,647 from 1,300 donors.
Seventy percent of all donations made through GoFundMe are for less than $50, the company says.
GoFundMe charges a transaction fee of three percent on every donation, and it also takes 30 cents from every donation made, regardless of amount.
So if 500 people each made a $50 donation to a cause promoted on GoFundMe, the website would take $900, and the campaign would receive $24,100.
A ‘Kelowna’ search on GoFundMe results in 2,523 campaigns, though many are several years old. There are 1,242 campaigns that reference the word ‘Penticton’.