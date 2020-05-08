The city's expansion of a waterfront park in the Lower Mission will make it more attractive and safer, council will hear Monday.
Plans for Sarsons Beach Park include a bigger beach, more irrigated lawn, and additional parking.
But some nearby residents also want the city to include a high chain link fence and metal gate. The structures, they believe, would help keep out late-night troublemakers.
In response, city officials say it is a common practice to not have fences that obscure the view of Okanagan Lake at other municipally-owned waterfront parks.
Generally, the city wants such parks to be as open and welcoming as possible, and fences and gates detract from that objective, council will hear.
"Our park designs try to avoid our parks appearing as fenced compounds," planner Melanie Steppuhn writes in a report to council.
"Opening up valuable views of the lake at different parks across the city without being obscured by fencing is part of that celebration of our parks," Steppuhn says.
While some residents may believe a big fence and gate promotes park security, Steppuhn suggests the opposite is more likely to be true.
"A chain link fence across a park frontage unfortunately provides a false sense of security. While it prevents the majority of law-abiding residents from entering, it actually creates very little obstacle for someone intention on entering the park to either party or break-and-enter a property," she says.
"Once in, the fence provides greater confidence as they know they will be left undisturbed," she says.
As with other parks, Sarsons Beach is patrolled regularly by bylaw staff during the day and a city-contracted firm during the night.
At Monday's meeting, council is being asked whether to authorize the kind of fencing and gated entry for Sarson's Beach Park that some nearby residents favour. The additional cost to park development to do so would be about $63,000.