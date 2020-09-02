A company building two highrises in downtown Kelowna has bought a mobile home park in the Lower Mission.
Kerkhoff Development has plans for a years-long, multi-phased project at what is now Central Mobile Home Park, 3535 Casorso Rd.
“We’re excited about the opportunities presented by this unique location,” company president Leonard Kerkhoff said in a Tuesday release issued by the firm.
“We’ll be meeting with the residents currently living on the site and will work with them over the coming months to share our vision and hear their ideas for the site,” he said.
There are no immediate plans to ask people currently living at the 24-acre site to relocate, Kerkhoff said.
Provincial tenancy laws cover how much notice must be given to people living at trailer parks that are slated for redevelopment, and what compensation they must be offered.
Nevertheless, such redevelopments can be long and contentious affairs, with park residents - many of them elderly and on low incomes - often saying there are increasingly few options for the relocation of their mobile homes.
At the newly-sold mobile home park on Tuesday, long-time resident Rina Lundgaard, 81, expressed some apprehension about what the future will bring.
"I'm a little bit disappointed because I know whatever they're going to build is going to be either condos or expensive apartments,and we won't be able to afford them," Lundgaard said.
"This is a beautiful park, very well-kept. It's for people over 55, and elderly people, and we're close to everything," said Lundgaard, who has lived in the park for more than two decades with her husband Larry Petterson.
she said.
"I don't know about fighting (the sale) because this is a big company, but I'm not happy about it," Lundgaard said. "It's very hard to move these homes and there aren't many places to go to, anyway."
Chilliwack-based Kerkhoff Development is building two highrises in the downtown north end, and has other projects around Kelowna.
Central Mobile Home Park had been for sale for more than a year before it was purchased by Kerkhoff Development.
Mobile homes in the park have been selling for about $100,000 recently, according to various real estate listings. There are about 134 mobile homes on the site, according to BC Assessment.