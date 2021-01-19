The skiable terrain at Big White would almost triple, to 1,628 acres, under an ambitious long-range expansion plan unveiled by the resort.
And as many as 12 new lifts would be added to Big White, according to a master plan now under review by the provincial government.
The document — intended to provide an outline of possible new development over the next 60 years — also shows two golf courses and an expanded system of mountain biking trails.
Most of the new ski runs would be in an area east of the Black Forest chairlift known as East Peak.
“What we got really excited about is the potential of this new East Peak area for skiable terrain,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White.
The new terrain would be easily accessible from the main village, Ballingall said.
Big White’s current master plan extends out to 2039. The updated one is designed to enhance the resort as an all-season destination.
While the plan may be ambitious, Ballingall said Big White expects to see significant growth in the future given its high elevation and relatively cold temperatures.
A recent report from Protect Our Winters, an advocacy group dedicated to supporting climate change initiatives, predicted Sun Peaks near Kamloops could lose 12% of its average season by the 2050s due to global warming.
“I think we’re blessed because we’re in the Interior,” Ballingall said. “I don't think any of us in our lifetime are ever going to have to worry about snow.”
The long-range plan has been developed in consultation with Westbank First Nation, in whose traditional territory Big White is located.
“We have a great partnership with Westbank First Nation,” Ballingall said.
“They have been consulted every step of the way. They have great ideas and want to see Big White succeed — and they want to succeed with us.”
