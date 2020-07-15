Okanagan College is bestowing its highest honour on five notable residents of the region.
Pamela and Wilfred “Grouse” Barnes, Robert Foord, Louis Thomas and Don Turri have been selected by the college as its 2020 honorary fellows.
“It would be impossible to quantify or to adequately put into words the positive impact this year’s honorary fellows have had in their communities,” said college President Jim Hamilton. “Their contributions to the social and economic fabric of the region are vast and inspiring.”
Pamela and Grouse Barnes are Indigenous educators and knowledge keepers from the Westbank First Nation. They are dedicated to preserving Syilx language, knowledge, and culture.
Both are adjunct professors in the Faculty of Health and Social Development with UBC’s School of Nursing, where they facilitate cultural sensitivity training. Both also facilitate Syilx teachings for the public in partnership with Kelowna Heritage Museums, the Kelowna Art Gallery, Rotary Centre for the Arts and Regional Parks.
Pamela is one of the founders of WFN’s Sensisyusten School. She serves on various community boards and is a member of the WFN Community Consultative Group, which works with the local RCMP.
Her academic background is in Aboriginal government, graduating from the University of Victoria in 1993.
Grouse Barnes, a fluent nsyilxcen speaker, is an Okanagan language and cultural educator. He serves as a spiritual care provider at Kelowna General Hospital and is a member of the Okanagan Nation Alliance Critical Response Team. He sis an Elder in Residence at School District 23 and Okanagan College.
“What an honour it is to be recognized as an honorary fellow by Okanagan College, as I began my post-secondary journey here in business administration, later moving on to study Aboriginal government at UVic,” said Pamela Barnes. “This recognition is important to me, my family, and community after several generations of residential school.”
“I am honoured to receive this fellowship,” said Grouse Barnes. “As a Syilx Elder I enjoy sharing the history, cultural teachings, and language of this land to promote understanding of our ways.”
Foord is known for his strong commitment to community. Under his guidance, Kal Tire gives back in numerous ways, including the support of the college’s Vernon Trades Training Centre.
Foord studied at Okanagan College. Last year, the Foord family donated a plane which previously belonged to Kal Tire founder and their late father, Tom, to be used as a training tool for students in the college’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer program.
Thomas is a Secwepemc knowledge keeper and a councillor with the Neskonlith Indian Band. He works with the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society, Shuswap Trail Alliance, Shuswap District Arts Council, the City of Salmon Arm Housing task force and other groups in the region.
Turri is a partner and family enterprise adviser with the accounting firm Crowe MacKay LLP in Kelowna. He has been active in the community throughout his career, volunteering with the United Way, Kelowna Sunrise Rotary, minor football and hockey, the Central Okanagan Foundation, and as a co-chair of the Okanagan College Alumni Awareness Campaign.
In 2008, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Okanagan College Alumni Association.
“Okanagan College has been a constant in my life for over 40 years,” said Turri.
The college normally would have invested its 2020 Honorary Fellows at convocation ceremonies in June, but those plans have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.