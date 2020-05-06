Kelowna's newest grocery store opens Thursday in the Dilworth Centre shopping centre.
The doors to FreshCo, fashioned from an old Safeway supermarket, will open to seniors only at 7 a.m. Like other grocery stores, FreshCo has created an early morning shopping period for seniors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The store will open to the general public at 8 a.m.
No grand opening activities are planned because of the pandemic.
Health precautions at the store, similar to ones at other supermarkets, include having employees wash their hands every 15 minutes and providing workers with gloves, masks, and protective shields.
About 140 people will work at the FreshCo store, which is owned by franchisee Greg Frederick.
FreshCo is a discount supermarket chain owned by Sobeys Inc. The company bought Canada Safeway for $5.8 billion in 2013.
Last year, Sobeys' announced plans to convert 10 B.C. Safeway stores to FreshCo operations. A Safeway in Vernon has also been converted to a FreshCo.
"FreshCo's low prices and diverse product offering will help customers in our communities make every dollar count," Sobey's said in announcing the make-over.
Under different store names, Sobey's operates about 1,500 supermarkets in Canada. It's the second biggest grocery retailer, after Loblaw, which has 2,300 stores.